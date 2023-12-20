(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie VA Medical Center is getting a holiday boost courtesy of the PA Department of Treasury with over $14,000 in unclaimed property.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Wednesday that 10 individual properties worth $14,448.58 is being returned to the Erie VAMC ranging in value from $53.98 to $5,873.49 from 2013 to 2018. Properties returned include funds from accounts payable checks, credit balances, and refunds or rebates.

Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policies, contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes and more. State law requires businesses to report unclaimed property to Treasury after three years of dormancy.

The Department of Treasury (DOT) keeps tangible unclaimed property for about three years before it is auctioned with the proceeds being held until the owner claims them however military decorations and memorabilia are never auctioned.

As a U.S. Army Col. and reservist, Garrity said these donations were near and dear to her given the role that the VA plays in helping veterans every day.

“I’m always thrilled to return unclaimed property, but this particular return is near and dear to my heart,” Treasurer Garrity said. “VA Medical Centers are entrusted with the care of our Veterans, true heroes who gave of themselves to serve their country. As a veteran, and the daughter of two veterans, I understand how important the VA medical system is. I’m glad to get this money back where it belongs.”

The Erie VAMC serves thousands of veterans across nine counties in NWPA through the VAMC hospital and five clinics. This year alone, the VAMC said they’ve served 21,528 veterans around the area this year, including 266,527 outpatient visits and 1,806 surgeries.

In the fiscal year that ended in June, the DOT returned almost $274 million in unclaimed property, the most returned in a single year in the department’s history and is working to return more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property.

The DOT also said more than one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth about $1,600. You can check to see if you have any unclaimed property on their website here with the dedicated military database available here.