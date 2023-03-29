(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is designating $4.8 million in grant funds for all school employees across the Commonwealth to receive yearly safety and security training at no cost to the schools.

According to a release from the office of Lt. Governor Austin Davis, the training will be three hours annually and will include an hour of training focused on emergency training drills. Those drills range from fire and natural disasters, active shooters, bomb threats and identifying behavior that may be a threat to students and other school personnel.

“Every kid deserves to be safe and feel safe, whether they’re in the classroom, on the playing field, waiting for the bus or walking home from school. Once launched, this new training program will empower and educate teachers, administrators, counselors, librarians, cafeteria workers and more on topics like situational awareness, suicide, bullying, substance abuse and emergency training drills. This is a critical investment in our kids’ safety and security,” Lt. Governor Davis said in the release.

The training will also include a more detailed lesson on emergency preparedness, physical security assessments and securing facilities and coordinating and communicating with law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget already included a $100 million investment in new grants for school safety. The budget also plans to invest $100 million in student mental health programs.