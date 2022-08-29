(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Monday, Aug. 29, Gov. Tom Wolf, state Rep. Sara Innamorato and others called on the commonwealth’s General Assembly to take action that would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians.

The General Assembly is being urged to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, an announcement from Wolf’s office said.

“This money will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth, providing a much-needed buffer against prices that are artificially and temporarily higher due to inflation,” Wolf said. “Let’s put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians to help cover the higher costs of gas, groceries and everything else.

“Why on earth wouldn’t we act to do all of that when we have the funds necessary to make this investment in the people of Pennsylvania right now?” Wolf said. “I am once again calling on Republican leaders in the General Assembly to send a bill to my desk to help the people of Pennsylvania.”

Through the program, households with an income of $80,000 or less would receive direct payments of up to $2,000. The program was first introduced in February and proposed using American Rescue Plan Act funds. The PA Opportunity Program now proposes using general funds. It’s supported by Democratic members of the House and Senate.

According to the news release from the Governor’s office, the PA Opportunity Program aims to help the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.

Wolf and Innamorato were joined by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, and local officials and the Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg.