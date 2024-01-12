McKean Co., Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man is in jail on numerous charges including firearm act violations after state police were called about a semi-truck being driven erratically near Route 6 in McKean County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run, troopers were first called out to the area of Route 6 and Davis Circle in Liberty Township around 3 a.m. on Jan. 8 for a Freightliner semi-truck being driven erratically.

As they arrived on the scene, police witnessed a truck matching the description crash into a telephone pole in a nearby parking lot. No word was given if there was a trailer attached to the semi.

After making contact with the driver and investigating, police charged the driver — a 57-year-old Port Allegany man — with firearms act violations, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and more unnamed charges.

He’s since been arraigned on $75,000 bond and placed in the McKean County Jail.