(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 21 to stealing cars while he was working for a car rental agency at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Bernard Washington, 31, of Coraopolis pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal conspiracy law in connection to the theft of 24 vehicles.

From about May through July 2021, Washington worked as a contractor for Hertz car rentals at Pittsburgh International Airport. While he was working there, and for several months after his contracted work, he and co-conspirators went into the Hertz parking lot and stole at least 24 vehicles. At least three of those stolen vehicles were then transported across state lines into Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

Washington and his co-conspirators then sold the vehicles. He also received at least two stolen vehicles from a co-conspirator.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 15. Washington faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the crimes and any prior criminal history.