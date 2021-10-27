Pa. ranked 30th safest state, according to new study

Whether it is on the road, out in public, in school or in their own home, parents worry about keeping their family and themselves safe.

People move to new states every year, and their safety and wellbeing are a major factor in where they migrate.

According to a new study from WalletHub, Pennsylvania finished 30th in overall safety out of all 50 states, behind bordering states Maryland (10th), New Jersey (11th), Virginia (14th) and New York (16th). Ohio (33rd) and West Virginia (37th) finished worse.

WalletHub consulted 28 different sources of data to rank states based on 1) personal and residential safety, 2) financial safety, 3) road safety, 4) workplace safety and 5) emergency preparedness.

A total of 55 key metrics were used to support these five categories. The commonwealth ranked near the middle in many of these metrics. Some rankings where Pennsylvania ranked high or low include:

2 nd safest – New Unemployment Claims per Total Civilian Labor Force

– New Unemployment Claims per Total Civilian Labor Force 3 rd safest – Share of Elder-Abuse, Gross-Neglect and Exploitation Complaints

– Share of Elder-Abuse, Gross-Neglect and Exploitation Complaints 5 th safest – Hate groups per Capita

– Hate groups per Capita 6 th safest – Share of Uninsured Drivers

– Share of Uninsured Drivers 8 th safest – Median Days Lost Due to Occupational Injuries & Illnesses

– Median Days Lost Due to Occupational Injuries & Illnesses 8 th safest – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita 9 th safest – Driving Laws Rating

– Driving Laws Rating 9 th safest – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 39 th safest – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

– Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita 39 th safest – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 41 st safest – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 44 th safest – Number of Mass Shootings (four or more people shot in one incident and location, not including the shooter)

– Number of Mass Shootings (four or more people shot in one incident and location, not including the shooter) 45 th safest – DUIs per Capita

– DUIs per Capita 49th safest – Traffic indiscipline (incidents due to poor behavior)

