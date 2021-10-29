Pa. receives low state ranking in small business cybersecurity

If you own your own small business in the commonwealth, you may need to add more layers of security to your online presence.

According to a new study from Go.Verizon.com, a computer breach of small businesses in Pennsylvania would be very tough to recover from, receiving a D grade overall and ranking 45th in the country out of the 50 states plus Washington D.C.

The study was based on the likelihood of a state to experience a cyberattack, factoring in number of small businesses in that state in 2021, percent of bankruptcies in that state for all businesses in the past year, the number of data breaches and lost or stolen information in that state and the number of crime type by victim account reported to the FBI.

Along the borders of the commonwealth:

New Jersey (11th) received an A rating

Virginia (30th), New York (32nd) and Ohio (35th) received B ratings

West Virginia (50th) received a D and ranked just in front of Delaware (51st), who received an F.

Vermont (1st) received the highest rating with the only score in the 90s.

For the full report, click HERE.

