Clearfield, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) warns drivers of road closures for upcoming railroad work to be done in mid-November.

PennDOT announced that B&P Railroad will close Route 46 in the city of Bradford on Monday, Nov. 13 to improve one of their railroad crossings.

While this work occurs, traffic will be detoured onto Route 4005 (Main Street) and follow Route 346, and Route 219 back to Main Street.

During this time, drivers should anticipate delays and to build extra time into their travel schedules.

This detour is anticipated to remaining in place through Friday, Nov. 17, but it should be noted that making these improvements could be prolonged due to weather.

PennDOT also wants to remind motorists to use caution near work zones, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings carefully and always expect a train.

For more updates on road closures and maintenance in your area, you can visit PennDOT’s website.