(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently had high school students throughout the region paint 11 snow plows. Now, they’re asking the public to pick their favorite.

The Paint The Plow Program saw participating students from Rocky Grove High School in Franklin, Oil City High School, Sheffield Area Middle School, Youngsville High School, Eisenhower Middle/High School in Russell, Farrell Area High School, Warren Area High School, Commodore Perry Junior-Senior High School in Hadley, Mercer High School, West Middlesex High School and Tidioute Charter School.

The plows feature art highlighting the theme, “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” which aims to remind motorists to eliminate distractions, like cell phones, during winter weather events.

Voting is available on PennDOT’s District 1 website. Click on the “Paint the Plow” icon for a link to the survey. Voting is open Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

The plow that receives the most votes will win “Fan Favorite.” PennDOT personnel will choose a “Judges’ Pick.”

The plow blades will be used to maintain local roadways this season.