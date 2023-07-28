(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Between the high temperatures, blue skies and warm weather activities, one may not want to think about another Pennsylvania winter being only a few short months away.

However, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is doing just that with a recently announced slate of career fairs for the winter season.

PennDOT announced on Thursday, July 28 they will be hosting multiple career fairs in each county across northwest Pennsylvania for their Winter Maintenance program.

They’re hoping to hire CDL equipment operators and plow truck drivers as well as non-driving positions depending on each county’s needs.

Candidates will complete an application and receive an interview, drivers will also be given a driving test to complete. On-the-spot conditional job offers may be made to those who pass.

Career fairs will be held in the following counties at the listed times, dates and locations:

Venango County: August, 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Venango County PennDOT Maintenance Office located at 1460 Pittsburgh Road in Franklin, PA.

Non-driving positions include custodial, stock clerk, dispatcher, diesel & automotive mechanics, welders, helpers, and skilled laborers.

CDL candidates must have a valid Pennsylvania Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License with the Air Brake Restriction (L) removed as well as a valid medical examiner’s certificate.

For full list of available jobs, check out the PennDOT website here.