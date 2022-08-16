(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Labor Day on the horizon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Millcreek Police Department has issued a joint announcement urging drivers to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The announcement also comes on the heels of a joint outreach effort on Aug. 16 at Fairview Middle School with representatives from PennDOT, the Millcreek Police Department and the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office. During the outreach event, a simulated DUI traffic stop was held.

Nationally, DUI enforcement mobilization is planned from Aug. 17 through Labor Day (Sept. 5). In Pennsylvania, much of the enforcement activities will center around prevention.

“It takes everyone making smart choices to keep people on our roadways safe, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never the right choice,” said Traffic Officer Matthew Shollenberger of the Millcreek Police Department. “We are continuing to see loss of life and people suffering serious injuries as a result of the poor decisions some motorists make to drive while impaired. Many of these crashes can be avoided by simply finding an alternative way home.”

Last year, Pennsylvania saw 945 crashes during Labor Day weekend, and those resulted in 12 deaths and 70 serious injuries, according to PennDOT data. Of those crashes 144 involved either drugs or alcohol.

The announcement gave advice on how to avoid impaired driving, such as planning ahead for a sober driver, not letting friends drive if they’re under the influence, making sure all guests at your party leave with a sober driver, and wearing a seat belt to protect yourself from impaired drivers.