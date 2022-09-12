(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New driver licenses will be phased in beginning this fall in Pennsylvania.

The new license design, announced on Sept. 12 by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, will feature updated and enhanced security features. Initially, a pilot program will see the new licenses issued in Enola, however, by mid-November of this year, all of the driver and photo centers will issue the new IDs.

“The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

The new licenses will be phased in during renewal cycles to replace existing products. Both current card and new card designs will be in circulation during the transition period, a PennDOT news release said.

Both standard and REAL ID licenses will use the new design.

The cards look different and will have additional enhanced security features including a Guilloche security design (embedded security patterning), optically variable ghost portrait and variable data with UV (a feature that changes when viewed at a different angle or under ultraviolet lighting), and dynamic look through element.