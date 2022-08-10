(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents will have the chance to learn about and comment on Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor plans during an upcoming open house.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to host the open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Erie Port Authority Building (1 Holland St. in Erie).

According to a PennDOT flyer, the newest updates include pedestrian and bicycle amenity upgrades. The upgrades also aim to address traffic needs along the Bayfront Parkway.

During the open house, informational boards will be on display and design team members will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the public also can complete and submit a comment form.

A live Microsoft Teams meeting will offer a virtual tour of the open house from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day. The tour can be accessed online.