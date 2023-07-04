(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly $132 million in rebates will soon be sent out to residents across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Starting July 4, 283,468 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across the state will be issued rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022.

According to a release, the rebates will be allocated to eligible Pennsylvanians who submitted an application through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.

“Since this program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief. This has made a tremendous impact for people in communities throughout Pennsylvania who benefit from this program,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne.

The law states rebates cannot be issued prior to July 1. The initial rebate distribution is starting this year on July 3 (the first business day of the month).

Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Those who requested a paper check to be mailed should expect to receive their payment in the mail.

After the initial distribution of rebates in early July, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.

Recently, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called for a major expansion of the PTRR program, which would provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners.

Under his proposal, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000 while the income limits for renters and homeowners would be made equal and both increase to $45,000.

Those income limits would also be tied to the cost of living moving forward, which means people who receive a rebate won’t have to worry about losing their eligibility through no fault of their own in the years to come, the release goes on to say.

Ultimately, the proposal would result in nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians qualifying for a property tax or rent rebate.

Currently, the maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can raise rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

Eligible applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program page for more information. The deadline to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 is December 31, 2023.