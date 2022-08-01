(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has launched a new anti-litter campaign — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.”

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the campaign Monday, Aug. 1. It follows the release of a Litter Action Plan last year.

“As a commonwealth we recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “With our collective efforts and this litter-prevention campaign, we are confident we can reduce litter in Pennsylvania.”

According to a news release announcing the campaign, the campaign “calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of size, is disposed of properly.” The campaign also will highlight “situational littering” like leaving trash on the ground next to a full trash can.

It’s a public health risk and can cause contamination, said Department of Environmental Protection acting secretary Ramez Ziadeh.

“Litter can leach chemicals into our land and water, and act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus,” Ziadeh said.

A 2019 litter research study found more than 500 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways. More than 85 percent of those pieces are smaller than four inches.

Some $350 million is spent each year on litter control, the news release said.

“As we work hand-in-hand with local community leaders, they frequently mention the challenges they face with litter — a challenge that impacts property values, business attraction, quality of life, health, and so much more,” said Neil Weaver, acting secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “By preventing littering from occurring, we are saving communities valuable time and money in litter removal.”

From Jan. 1 through June 30 this year, Pennsylvania State Police reported troopers had issued 661 citations and 562 warnings related to anti-littering laws.

“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to keeping Pennsylvania beautiful by enforcing the state’s litter laws,” PSP Commissioner Robert Evanchick said. “Littering is 100% preventable with fines beginning at $300. The public is encouraged to report any litter violation they witness by contacting their local law enforcement agency.”