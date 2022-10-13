(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County.

Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month to month and annually. Since the beginning of the year, the CPI has climbed and lately has continued to hold steady at about 8% since April 2022. That’s the 12-month rate which compares the prices to the same time a year earlier.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an attempt to curb borrowing and spending to reduce inflation. The first rate hike in more than three years came in March 2022. The Federal Reserve has continued raising rates hoping to see results; however, the CPI continues to show inflation problems hitting consumers.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the CPI for the month of September showed that the “all items index” had increased 8.2% over the past 12 months. People are paying 8.2% more on average.

Numbers, numbers, numbers. Numbers sterilize the situation and make it feel removed. Especially in a national context. In Erie County, real people are hurting. At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, they’re seeing the real effects on real people.

“Every day, I spend about an hour on our social media accounts leading people on what they need to do to get food here at Second Harvest,” said Natalie Massing, marketing and media coordinator at Second Harvest.

Here’s an important note: During the pandemic, Second Harvest saw a client increase of about 26%. Now, due to inflation, Second Harvest is seeing a client increase of about 31%. These aren’t people who need a new flat-screen TV or used car; these are people who need food to feed their families. (Second Harvest serves 11 counties.)

“That to me indicates that people can’t afford to eat,” Massing said.

That local scenario at the food bank jibes with the CPI report from BLS. The BLS report noted, “Increases in the shelter, food, and medical care indexes were the largest of many contributors to the monthly seasonally adjusted all items increase.”

Lower in the report was a bleak picture on grocery prices. “Food at home” (as the BLS categorizes groceries) rose 13% over last year. Cereals and bakery products increased 16.2%, and dairy was up nearly as much as 15.9%.

“People are struggling, and it’s becoming more and more of a reality every single day,” Massing said. “We have specific produce distribution days, and on those days we can see 120-140 families, easy. They line up hours in advance.”

Grocers

As families makes their grocery store lists, they’re having to make decisions. Sander’s Market in North East serves a more rural population, and customers are having to figure in the cost of fuel to get to the grocery store (the cost of gasoline is up 18.2% over the past 12 months). That’s changed their shopping behavior, said Jake Sander, owner and general manager of Sander’s Market North East.

“Customers are definitely shopping less frequently. Less trips to the store equals less gas,” Sander said. But while they’re shopping less often now, they’re spending also spending more. “The customer count is down, but the sale per customer is up significantly over a year ago.”

Sander said he’s noticed increased prices that mirror the BLS report.

“Bakery items are up. Flour, sugars, oleos, fryer oil — it’s all through the roof,” Sander said.

Many of the price increases are happening behind the scenes. Not everything arrives in a box and ready for the shelf; the other items — fresh meat for example — is packaged in house. That packaging costs the store money, and the packaging costs alone have increased by some 20%, Sander said.

“The trays for the meat, and the film to wrap it — that’s all predicated off of the gasoline and crude oil prices. It’s a lot of plastics and Styrofoam trays,” Sander said.

Those increased costs often are reflected in the cost the customer pays for the final, wrapped product. There are also added and increasing costs for both labor and utilities.

“The customer is experiencing the same thing in their lives. But the cost of doing business has increased significantly over two and three years ago — even over the last year on a lot of things,” Sander said. “You almost can equate all of it, to a degree, back to the price of oil.”

Sander said some prices have gotten so high they’ve had to change their margin. The price of eggs is up some 15.7% over last year, according to the BLS (that number includes meat, poultry and fish). Sander said the price for eggs has gotten so high that the market’s markup has been reduced by 10-15%.

Holidays

Families are facing these prices going into the holiday season, a season that’s known for feasts — Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner. It’s also a time when families exchange gifts. The change of season also will usher in cold weather and the need for heat, and that, too, comes at a cost. Despite some recent reductions, the energy index was up 19.8% over the past 12 months — including fuel oil (up 58.1%), electricity (up 15.5%), and natural gas (up 33.1%).

“When the New Year approaches, you have another sample of people that spent their expendable funds on having a good Christmas. After the New Year, people have no money,” Massing said. “Then people have to pay gas bills, electric bills, and rent has gone up. There are so many factors.

“I don’t know about you, but I can’t save a penny right now,” Massing said. “That’s where it’s at, and we’re glad to be here for those individuals and families.”

For the moment it remains true that Second Harvest can make $1 turn into six meals, but “That could change sooner rather than later,” Massing said. Another source of food comes from wholesale donations when companies send their overstock to the food bank. Food drives are a much needed boon to their operations as well.

Despite reported potential supply chain issues, Second Harvest has secured turkeys for the “holiday boxes” that will be available in their pantries throughout the 11 counties. Ham dinners have not yet been lined up.

“This is a crucial time for us to get people through the holidays,” Massing said. “That’s our main concern right now — get people to the New Year and help them enjoy family time around the table.”

To learn more about Second Harvest services or to donate, visit the Second Harvest website.

“This community and the other communities we serve are wonderful to us and do so many great things for this organization,” Massing said. “We’re so grateful to them. Food drives are so important for us. And volunteers — if you don’t have the money to give, you can donate your time. That’s very important. Our volunteers are the cornerstone of our foundation.”