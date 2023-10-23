(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sheetz is celebrating Halloween by launching three brand-new drinks that are sure to send a chill down your spine.
The featured drinks include:
- Vanilla Thriller Cold Brew – a cold brew with salted caramel and spiced brown sugar
- Candy Bag Milkshake – a salted caramel milkshake with swirls of caramel, chocolate and peanut butter topped with whipped cream and cookies and cream bits
- Transfuzion Refresher – a white chocolate raspberry layered seltzer
The themed drinks will be accessible at all Sheetz’s locations from now until November 1, 2023.