(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sheetz is celebrating Halloween by launching three brand-new drinks that are sure to send a chill down your spine.

The featured drinks include:

Vanilla Thriller Cold Brew – a cold brew with salted caramel and spiced brown sugar

Candy Bag Milkshake – a salted caramel milkshake with swirls of caramel, chocolate and peanut butter topped with whipped cream and cookies and cream bits

Transfuzion Refresher – a white chocolate raspberry layered seltzer

The themed drinks will be accessible at all Sheetz’s locations from now until November 1, 2023.