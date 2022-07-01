Keep your camping life active and warm with the best tent heater.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Summer is officially here, and it’s the perfect time to spend your time outside and truly experience the outdoors. Erie has a host of camping spots, whether you’re an experienced or amateur camper.

If you want to stick close to the lake or if you prefer the woods, here are some places around the area you can consider for your next camping trip:

West Side

Near Downtown

East Side

Getting Away from Lake Erie

For camping tips and additional resources, click here.