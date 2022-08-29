(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than 500 customers will see planned power outages in Millcreek Township.

The outages are planned for two separate days — Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Each day, 540 customers (mostly residential) will lose power for about 3 hours. The outages will begin at about 8 a.m. and last until about 11 a.m. The planned outages were announced by the Millcreek Township Office of Emergency Management.

Impacted areas include Amherst, Blossom Terrace, Calico, Canterbury, Coleridge, Crosswinds, Harvest Bend, Idyllbrook, Ivy, La Rae, Lancaster, Marcella, Merilee, Morning Sun, Oakbark, Oakley, Pinebark, Pleasant Valley, Shellbark, Springland Terrace, West 38th, West 42nd and Woodview Drive.

Alternate “rain dates” are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, if necessary.

Each of the impacted customers will be contacted directly via phone.