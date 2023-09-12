Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s that time of year again. Get ready for corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hay rides — the fall season is here.

Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival, Mason Farms Pumpkintown and Sissons’ Pumpkin Patch open this week for fall fun for the whole family.

Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival

Port Farms kicks off its Fall Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 29. The fall fest features an 8-acre corn maze, wagon rides, a corn box, slide mountain, goat mountain, jumping pillows, a ropes course, a pumpkin patch and much more.

New this year, Port Farms is adding a 10-barrel brew house. Poverty Knob Farmhouse Ales will have a family-friendly vibe with an open patio and games.

The farm is located in Waterford at 2055 Stone Quarry Rd. Find out more information on Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival here.

Sissons’ Pumpkin Patch

Sissons’ Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29, as well. Families are invited to pick a pumpkin, walk through the corn maze, slide down the giant slides, ride some petal carts, catch the hay ride on the farm grounds and more.

The pumpkin patch is located at 11244 Springfield Rd in Girard. Find out more information on Sissons’ Pumpkin Patch here.

Mason Farms Pumpkintown

Mason Farms Pumpkintown begins this Friday, Sept. 15, and ends on Halloween (Oct. 31). Mason Farms on Peninsula Drive transforms into a Halloween-themed venue for the family to enjoy. Don’t miss the pumpkins, corn maze, bouncy houses and slides, petting zoo, concession stand and more.

Pumpkintown is located at Mason Farms Country Market at 839 Peninsula Drive in Erie. Find out more information on Mason Farms Pumpkintown here.

Other area events coming up include ZooBOO (Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 12-29, with the final day on Monday, Oct. 30), Peek’n Peak Fall Fest (Oct. 14-15 & 21-22), and Asbury Woods Scary Creature Feature (Oct. 12-14).

The Wooden Nickle Buffalo Farm corn maze in Edinboro is open now until the beginning of November.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Erie Zoo is looking for volunteers ages 14 and up to help put on ZooBOO, and Mason Farms Pumpkintown is hiring staff for the fall season.