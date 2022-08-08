(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two power outages are planned for select areas of Millcreek this week.

According to the Millcreek Township Office of Emergency Management, the outages will impact two separate groups. One group will see an 8-hour outage on Aug. 9. The other group will see a 30-minute outage before and after the 8-hour outage. The outages are planned to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and end by 4 p.m.

The 8-hour outage group will consist of 145 customers (mostly residential). Those residents are on West 38th Street, West 40th Street, West 41st Street and Canterbury Road.

The 30-minute outages will impact 46 customers on Amherst Road, Canterbury Road, Lancaster Road, Merilee Drive, Oakley Drive and West 41st Street.

A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 10 should work not be completed on Aug. 9.