(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding.

The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the funding in an announcement on Oct. 26.

“The Presque Isle Gateway District Plan, which we highlighted when the House Democratic Policy Committee toured Erie in August, will help revitalize businesses along the West 8th Street corridor,” Bizzarro said. “Funds will be used to improve access to the businesses located just up the road from the biggest tourism driver in the county – Presque Isle State Park.”

Millcreek Township Supervisor Kim Clear said she expected the project to drive economic development.

“In order to best serve our residents and the high volume of visitors to the Erie region, it’s necessary to create a Main Street-style corridor in Millcreek – a way to embrace regional assets and improve accessibility,” Clear said. “I can’t thank Rep. Bizzarro enough for being a part of the process since Day One.”