(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Mark your calendars and come on down to the Warner Theatre this fall for the chance to attend The Price is Right Live.

The iconic interactive game show is set to arrive in downtown Erie Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. where members in attendance will be able to win prizes from famous games including Plinko, Cliffhangers, the iconic Big Wheel and the Showcase.

The Price is Right is the longest-running day-time television show of all time dating back to the 1960s to go along with being welcomed by sold-out audiences for over two decades and counting according to their website.

Over the course of its historic run, The Price is Right has given away more than $15 million in cash and prizes to audience members from all across North America.

Tickets and different fan packages will be available on the Erie Events website and go on sale on Aug. 11 at noon.