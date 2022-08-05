(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are gearing up to focus on underage drinking as college students return to their respective campuses.

The PSP Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced its renewed focus in a news release on Aug. 5. The bureau plans to team its efforts with local police officers.

Their efforts will be executed through a multi-pronged approach, beginning with education. Troopers will offer educational and enforcement assistance to campus administrators and enforcement authorities, the news release said. The bureau plans to meet with liquor license holders in college towns to “promote awareness, improve relations, and reinforce the importance of their role in preventing the sale of alcohol to minors and other alcohol violations.”

That’s the education component. Enforcement is the other component.

The bureau identified three enforcement areas for underage drinking. First the bureau will crack down on the use and manufacture of fake IDs.

Further, anybody younger than 21 who is caught drinking will be cited. A first-time conviction could net a $500 fine and as many as 90 days in jail. The fine is $1,000 for any additional convictions.

Third, the bureau will target anybody who is providing alcohol to minors, including parents. If busted, that’s a third-degree misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,000 per minor and up to a year in jail. The fine goes up to $2,500 for any subsequent offense.

As an added layer of prevention, the bureau is asking members of the public to report underage drinking by calling (888) 863-3721 (that’s, 888-Under21). The PSP wants information about underage drinking, establishments that serve underage individuals, information about parties or events where underage drinking is planned, and individuals who are known to buy alcohol for underage individuals.