(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean Township resident recently was scammed while attempting to purchase a puppy.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 59-year-old McKean man attempted to buy a puppy through Facebook on the “Chihuahua Puppies” page. The seller reportedly wanted $400 in Amazon gift cards as the form of payment.

The victim bought the gift cards and provided the security codes to the puppy salesman. The puppy never arrived, and “it is very unlikely that the money will be refunded,” PSP reported.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 20.

The PSP report included cautionary advice to consumers stating, “If you see or encounter a company/person asking you to purchase gift cards as a form of payment, be aware it is a scam.”