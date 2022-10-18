(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennWest Edinboro is getting a special visit from a rabbi with a history and passion for justice issues and academic expertise in the Jewish community.

Pennsylvania Western University’s Uncomfortable Conversations series continues at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 with a presentation by rabbi, scholar and interfaith activist Dr. Rachel Mikva. Her talk, “Jewish Pride: Reexamining the Tradition on Gender and Sexuality,” will address religious notions about proper sexual behavior and gender identity and the intersection of religion and politics.

Dr. Mikva serves as the Herman E. Schaalman professor of Jewish Studies and a senior faculty fellow of the Interreligious Institute at Chicago Theological Seminary (CTS).

With a passion for justice and academic expertise in the history of scriptural interpretation, her courses and publications address a range of Jewish and comparative studies, with a special interest in the intersections of sacred texts, culture and ethics.

She has been honored for her involvement in justice issues on several occasions, including the J Street Tzedek v’Shalom award, Judith Parks Sanderson Women’s Leadership Award from CTS and the Humanitarian Award from the Interfaith Coalition of the Sound Shore Communities.

The series is free and open to the public and will be held in the Dr. William P. Alexander Music Center – Recital Hall on the Edinboro campus.

The discussion is co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Council of Erie and PennWest’s Office of the Provost; Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; LGBTQIA+ Commission and the LGBTQIA+ Fund.