“We’re estimating about 300 direct manufacturing jobs,” said International Recycling Group (IRG) founder and chairman Mitch Hecht. “They’re skilled jobs, and jobs on a production line. Our goal is that our bias is going to be toward hiring as close to home as possible.”

The company plans to hire qualified applicants from the City of Erie and Erie County before branching out to other areas for personnel.

“These are living-wage jobs, and we hope to provide a good, solid future for a few hundred people,” Hecht said.

Those potential jobs are still not quite a reality.

IRG recently reportedly purchased more than 25 acres at the former Hammermill Paper site at the 1600 block of East Lake Road in Erie. The company plans to build the country’s largest recycling facility with the goal of accepting and recycling any and all plastic.

“What we have today is typically curbside collectors that will limit the type of plastics that they will take away from the home and target recycling to the bottles with the neck and the screw top – that leaves almost two-thirds of types of plastic that we also use in the home to go in the trash and a landfill,” Hecht said. “What we’re trying to do is dramatically change and open up what we accept to absolutely everything you use in homes. We will collect it all.”

And, according to Hecht, the company really means “all.”

“Our mission is a non-landfill solution for every single pound that comes through the door,” he said.

Hecht said IRG aims to recycle the plastic into useable products, but not everything can be turned into product. IRG still has a solution there. Hecht is the former chief financial officer of International Steel Group, and according to his biography on the IRG website, he pioneered several high-profile business deals for multiple companies. Through that, Hecht knows a thing or two about the steel industry. What can’t be made into product, still can be repurposed in the steel industry.

“We’re repurposing that material into a cleaner replacement for coal in the steel production process,” Hecht said. “This is mater that otherwise has been drilled for, manufactured and used, and instead of throwing it in the ground (a landfill), we can reuse those calories.”

IRG expects less than 10% of its operation will turn out the byproduct that will be used in steel manufacturing.

“We don’t make money at it or by selling the materials – it’s just a way to keep it out of the landfill,” Hecht said.

Taking that much trash out of the landfill is beneficial to the planet, and for Hecht that’s an important goal.

“A few decades ago, I sat back and realized I had had a successful career in Wall Street, and my feeling was I wanted to do something that was going to give back. That the next thing I did was going to give back to society to create a sense of meaning in life, and I think everyone should do that,” Hecht said.

But, still, IRG is a business.

“At the same time, I realized it didn’t have to be something that was a complete sacrifice,” Hecht said. “I also believe in many cases that market-based solutions to things like improving the environment can sometimes be a lot more effective than trying to get the government to come up with a game plan.

“In my mind, the most successful and most effective way to create environmental programs is if they have a true economic sustainability behind them,” Hecht said. “If we try to rely on government subsidies, the subsidies always run out, and then there’s nothing there to support it.”

The land purchase is a major step in making the overall plans a reality.

With a property secured, IRG now can go to investors to hopefully complete its financing by the end of the year.

“$185 million is a lot of money to raise, and you can’t do that until you have all of your ducks lined up,” Hecht said. “And this is sort of the one huge duck that we needed so that investors understand that we have a commitment, we have a site that’s environmentally clean, with good road access and good rail access. We needed to lock in a site with all the attributes that a partner would feel had all the infrastructure we’d need to support the facility.”

And while it’s a major step, they’re not yet at the finish line.

“We’re running a mile a minute. There’s no time to take any breaths,” Hecht said. “We have a lot to do in terms of choosing vendors for equipment, designing and the building being built. There are a hundred things on our to-do list in the day, so there’s no time for running a victory lap.”

Hecht said that if all of the financing is secured by the end of the year, the project could break ground “as soon as the ground gets a little softer next year.”

“It’s going to be not just beneficial for Erie, and the entire region — I hope it creates a model that’s beneficial across the country,” Hecht said of IRG. “The timing is right, and this is an opportunity for Erie to be a leader.”