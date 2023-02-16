(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Owners of historic homes and businesses can now receive help to preserve and better their properties thanks to the new Historic Building Improvement Grant.

The program will provide reimbursement grants of up to $15,000 to qualifying commercial and residential structures for exterior improvements – including repairs to windows, doors, porches, roofs and gutters.

Assistance from the funding is intended for preservation, restoration or rehabilitation work for structures in, or potentially could be, designated historic districts in the City of Erie.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) has partnered with the City’s Historic Review Commission to administer the program to provide critical resources to owners of historic properties, to foster an attractive and safe environment for residents, and to preserve the architectural heritage of the city while enhancing civic pride and a sense of place.

There is no deadline to submit applications, however, all projects must be under contract by December 31, 2024, with applications being voted on by the Historic Review Commission during their monthly meetings. Those meetings occur on the first Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the City Council chambers.

Any questions about the grant or inquiry for assistance with the application can be directed to the Redevelopment Authority by calling 814-460-3096 or emailing Chris Kinder, Historic Preservation Planner for the City of Erie, at ckinder@erie.pa.us.