(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The CelebrateErie festivities will draw to a close on Sunday, but not before country music’s rising star Jimmie Allen takes the Erie stage.

Allen, who was nominated for a 2022 Grammy award in the Best New Artist category will take the mainstage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Refuge

Local band, Refuge, is no stranger to opening for national acts on the big stage. In fact, just this past weekend (on Aug. 13) Refuge opened for country pop singer Mitchell Tenpenny. They’ve also opened for the likes of Big and Rich, Dan and Shay, Scotty McCreery and Lonestar. On Sunday, Refuge will open for Jimmie Allen.

“We’ve opened for a lot of nationals, which is really cool living in Erie,” said Dan Baney, lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Refuge. “Our town takes care of local musicians. I don’t know that I would be able to open for a lot of these national acts if it weren’t for living in Erie.”

Refuge is a five-piece country rock band featuring two lead guitar players. They play mostly Top 40 current country and some original music. The band plays about 70 shows per year. Baney, who is a full-time musician, said he personally plays about 160 shows a year.

Refuge doesn’t currently cover any of Allen’s songs, but they could be in the works, Baney said.

“I love his music. My favorite song of his is ‘Freedom was a Highway,'” he said. “We haven’t really put any songs of his in our set list, but we’re looking to. It’s just been such a crazy summer, we haven’t even had a chance to update our setlist. We’re just playing so much. Just constantly playing shows somewhere.”

Refuge photo courtesy of Dan Baney

The band is comprised of Ryan Krysiak on guitar, Mark Bartlett on bass, Tim Bartlett on lead guitar, Joe Cimino on drums, and Baney. Krysiak also was set to perform on the mainstage with another Erie band, First to Eleven, on Aug. 19.

Until this year, CelebrateErie had been on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Baney said it’s good to have the festival back.

“Our town needs this. We really do. There’s just enough negativity in the world right now that it’s nice to be able to have a few days to set aside and celebrate our city,” Baney said. “I think it’s amazing that the powers that be can do this and put something together. It’s free, there are vendors all over the place, the Chalkwalk — It’s definitely a staycation for the town, which is great. We need it.

“We all work hard, and it’s nice to take a break and celebrate.”

Brenna Bone

After the fellas of Refuge warm up the crowd, Brenna Bone will take the stage. Bone and her band goes on at 6:30 p.m.

Bone was born and raised in Erie to parents who loved rock music. She grew up with her parents playing AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Journey, and that has informed her musical style. She’s a rock country artist with the emphasis on rock, she said — heavier guitars, drum fills.

Photo courtesy of Brenna Bone

Her performance on Sunday will mark a homecoming.

“I miss my hometown so much,” Bone said. “I honestly was thinking about this the other day — I’m probably going to get a little emotional when I play on Sunday. I keep telling myself, ‘Don’t do it,’ but it’s going to hit me. Being on stage, opening for a national act, playing my own songs, looking out and seeing all these fans, friends, and artists that helped make me who I am as an artist — it’s just going to be a surreal moment for me.”

In 2015 Bone earned the Country Artist Award, the New Artist Award, and the Single of the Year Award at the Rock Erie Music Awards. She and her friend, Seann Clark, built on that momentum (“We were playing everywhere,” Bone recalled). Then, in 2017 Bone decided to move to the Mecca of country music, Nashville. Bone mostly performs on Broadway — “The street with all the honky-tonks,” she said. She and her band have been on the road, recently returning from shows in Wisconsin.

“As far as national acts, (Jimmie Allen) is the biggest artist I’ve ever opened for, so it’s going to be really cool that it’s in my hometown,” Bone said.

Photo courtesy of Brenna Bone

In Nashville, she’s building a following. A core group of her fans lovingly refer to themselves as “The Bone Zone.” Her logo, a skull, also uses imagery invoked by her last name. And while she hasn’t opened for many national acts, she’s no stranger to big crowds. She performed the national anthem at a NASCAR event in Nashville.

She’s also no stranger to CelebrateErie, having opened for a national headliner as part of Erie Allstars back in 2015.

Bone says she hasn’t yet met Jimmie Allen, but she’s heard good things.

“Nashville is a place of networking, so everyone knows everyone, and everyone says nice things about Jimmie Allen,” Bone said. “I’m a huge fan of his music, and I’m excited to hear him play, for sure.”

The mainstage is just one piece of what is a much larger event. The entire CelebrateErie event is held Aug. 19-21 on State Street between Fourth streets (both east and west) and Ninth Streets.

The CelebrateErie website says the three-day festival is “designed to bring us together for a regional showcase of all things Erie.” In addition to live music, the event will host hands-on activities for children and adults, shopping, art (including a chalk-walk), food and drinks from food trucks, restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and artisan vendors.

Other mainstage headliners include, X Ambassadors beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Mya beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Ja Rule will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. that same day. X Ambassadors is a New York based indie group with Billboard hits. Mya and Ja Rule had hits in the late 1990s, early 2000s.

Dozens of local artists will perform on stages throughout the weekend. In fact, the local artists and musicians make up a bulk of the entertainment during the three-day event with music beginning at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For a complete list of performers, including local acts, go to the CelebrateErie website.

Bone said she’s excited to share the festival with others.

“I’m just so excited to come home and see all of my loved ones in one area celebrating Erie. It’s just an awesome festival my hometown puts on that features artists, musicians, and food. It’s going to be a great weekend,” she said. “I’m excited to bring my band up and show them my hometown. I tell you what, I really do miss it.”