(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sometimes space exploration finds a way to get into the Christmas spirit — this time over 1.7 billion miles away from us.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope took its sights on the ice giant Uranus recently and captured some interesting views that include rings, moons, storms and a seasonal polar cap Take a look for yourself below:

This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope exquisitely captures Uranus’s seasonal north polar cap and dim inner and outer rings. This Webb image also shows 9 of the planet’s 27 moons – clockwise starting at 2 o’clock, they are: Rosalind, Puck, Belinda, Desdemona, Cressida, Bianca, Portia, Juliet, and Perdita. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

This wide-field image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows the planet amid a smattering of distant background galaxies. This image also includes 14 of the planet’s 27 moons: Oberon, Titania, Umbriel, Juliet, Perdita, Rosalind, Puck, Belinda, Desdemona, Cressida, Ariel, Miranda, Bianca, and Portia. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

Annotated wide-field compass image of Uranus with some of its 27 moons and a few prominent stars (with characteristic diffraction spikes) labelled. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

The Webb telescope captured Uranus’ dim inner and outer rings and also its Zeta ring – the extremely faint and diffuse ring closest to the planet. It also imaged many of the planet’s 27 known moons and some small moons within the rings.

One of the more unique features of the planet is its northern polar cloud cap that previous telescope images from this year didn’t capture.

This includes the bright, white, inner cap and the dark lane in the bottom of the polar cap, toward the lower latitudes.

Several bright storms can also be seen near and below the southern border of the polar cap. The release states the number of these storms and how frequently and where they appear in Uranus’s atmosphere could be caused by seasonal and meteorological effects.