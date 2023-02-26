(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Spring and sweet treats from seasonal Erie businesses are closer than you may realize as Rita’s Italian Ice, located at 1406 West Gore Road, is set to open Wednesday March, 1 for the season to go along with their State Street location that recently opened.

Rita’s isn’t the only seasonal business in Erie that offers a frozen treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. Local shops and customers across the Erie area have opening day circled on their calendar so we compiled them all together so you know when and where to get that first treat of the season.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat for before then, there’s plenty more local places that are open year-round to tie you over until your favorite establishment opens for the season.

Sara’s Ice Cream Pub

Famous for their orange-vanilla twist cones, Sara’s has been a summertime staple in the Erie area for decades and offers all kinds of food and ice cream choices including frozen yogurt, sundaes and milkshakes. Sara’s is located at 25 Peninsula Drive near the entrance to Presque Isle and opens April, 1.

Creamland

Creamland has been around since 1955 and has opened on April, 1 every year with menu options that include a variety of Perry’s Ice Cream, soft serve, frozen yogurt, sundaes, and milkshakes. Combine this with weekly specials and Dole fruit whips, and there’s something for everyone. Creamland is located at 6221 West Ridge Road in Fairview Township.

Whippy Dip & Whippy Dip 2

Whippy Dip offers a unique two-for-one special in that it boasts a location in the City of Erie and Millcreek Township. Whippy Dip has been a family-owned business for decades and now offers an array of frozen options in two locations after opening Whippy Dip 2 in the former Bruster’s location. Both locations open April 1, with the original business located at 2527 Chestnut St. and Whippy Dip 2 located at 3100 West 12th Street.

Denny’s Ice Cream Stand

Established in 1982, Denny’s is a downtown destination with all kinds frozen treats to try. They offer 22 flavors of hard serve to go with a different flavor of soft serve to try every day to along with their famous milk shakes. Denny’s is located at 929 Parade Street in the City of Erie and opened April 1 last year.

Mr. Shivers Ice Cream Custard Treats

Mr. Shivers offers customers the chance to mix and match all kinds of soft and hard serve ice cream, frozen custard, shakes and sundaes to go with their food menu. Located at 11220 Old Route 19 North in Waterford and opens on April 1.

J’s Ice Cream and Hotdog Shoppe

Smith’s hot dogs and ice cream are match made in heaven for summers here in Erie and J’s Ice Cream & Hotdog Shoppe has everything you need. Located right in the McKean on Main Street, J’s has all of the ice cream options you need from cones to flurries. J’s opened on April, 12 last season and is located at 9013 Main Street in McKean Township.

Dairy Supreme

Specializing in soft serve cones, Dairy Supreme can be found in the heart of Edinboro serving up their famous footlongs and other sweet and salty treats. Dairy Supreme is located at 104 East Plum Street in Edinboro and opened in late March in 2022.

Don’t want to wait? No problem, these local places are open year-round!

Presque Isle Pizza/ Connie’s Ice Cream

Another two-for-one special, Connie’s shares a location with Presque Isle Pizza and offers over 20 flavors of homemade, all-natural ice cream. Connie’s/Presque Isle pizza is located at 3150 West 32nd Street in Millcreek.

Romolo’s

While ice cream may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Romolo’s, they make their own in-house with their signature chocolates. With a specially dedicated ice cream room to go with their Cocoa Café, add ice cream to laundry list of treats they offer. Romolo’s is located at 1525 West 8th Street in the City of Erie.

The Straw Hat Sundae Shop

This ice cream shop has been living up to their motto by providing cold bellies and warm hearts to the North East area for more than 50 years now. With a cavalcade of cold treat options that includes Perry’s and Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream, there’s something for everyone’s sweet tooth here. Straw Hat Sundae Shop is located at 207 South Lake Street in North East.

King Kone Ice Cream & Foods

Opening in 2021, King Kone is one of the newest businesses bringing sweet treats to Erie with over 50 flavors of hand-dipped Perry’s Ice Cream to go along with homemade concession-type food. King Kone located 802 East 22nd Street in the city of Erie.