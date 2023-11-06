(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local metal band will be “shredding” on a brand-new album after signing record deal.

Eden on Fire, an Erie based symphonic/melodic metal band announced on Nov. 5 that they have signed on with Devil Inside (DI) Records, an independent, digital record label based in Pittsburgh, PA.

Eden on Fire started in June of 2022 and quickly grew a loyal fanbase. They have performed in several states, and their music has since been played on numerous online and conventional radio shows. They are currently working on a full studio album.

For more information, you can visit the band’s website.