(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Say lumberjill.

That’s the new campaign from Axe Women Loggers of Maine.

Erie residents are familiar with the logging team. In December 2021, the team launched its own hot sauce at the Lavender Rabbit on West 26th Street.

“One of the ladies on our team grew up near Erie,” said the team’s founder and owner, Alissa Wetherbee. That’s how they got hooked up with the Lavender Rabbit. “We sold out of hot sauce in the first two hours on a Saturday morning.”

Hot sauces were the hot topic then, but vocabulary is Wetherbee’s focus now.

Lumberjack is a common word, a noun for a male logger. It’s a part of the vernacular, essentially from one coast to the other in the United States and Canada.

Lumberjack also is in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary: “Someone whose job is to cut down trees for wood.”

Lumberjill is not in the dictionary. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s also not recognized in computer software, earning a red squiggly line under its letters for every instance.)

Wetherbee grew up in Maine cutting firewood with her family. When she became a teenager, she learned how to use a chainsaw, and then she learned there were competitions.

“So I could work all day in the woods for my real job and then compete at night or on the weekends,” she says. “I met other ladies in the sport, and it grew from there and took off.”

Throughout that whole time, Wetherbee says, lumberjill was a common term for a female logger. She was surprised when she found out it isn’t in the dictionary.

“Maybe just everyone assumed it already was (in the dictionary). I think it was a common word. There’s not too many people who you say lumberjill to and they don’t know what it is,” Wetherbee said.

Wetherbee says the word tracks back to circa 1917, however a New York Times story from March 20, 2019, “Women With Axes: Looking Back at World War II ‘Lumberjills,’” focuses on the word’s prominence during World War II. Like Rosey the Riveter, women took up logging when men left the workforce for war. The New York Times story focuses mostly on the efforts of lumberjills in Britain, however, Wetherbee says they also were prominent in North America.

“It’s such an incredible history,” Wetherbee said. “A lot of women had to step up, and they were plowing the fields, and the Women’s Timber Corps were in the woods, taking over the lumber industry and keeping the world going.”

When the war ended, the women turned in their uniforms and their axes, and that was that.

“Just recently they put up a plaque in Scotland,” Wetherbee said. “These women didn’t get recognition at that time, and when the wars ended, they didn’t get that recognition at that time either.”

Rosie the Riveter (“I feel like Rosie the Riveter and the lumberjills are kind of cousins – they definitely would have been Facebook friends,” Wetherbee says) saw her moment and holds an enduring spot in women’s history, but lumberjills have been all but nearly forgotten. To Wetherbee’s point, the word itself has faded in many corners of the world where it may have at one time been prominent.

Wetherbee agreed that other potential words exist – lumberjack is “definitely masculine,” she said, but lumberperson is gender neutral, as is logger – but she’s adamant in returning lumberjill to its prominence and earning the word a spot in the dictionary.

“We’re very serious,” she said. “We have written to them (Merriam-Webster). We’ve contacted them through letters, emails, and their own website and through social media.”

Merriam-Webster doesn’t add words to the dictionary because someone (or a team of 27 traveling lumberjills) says it should. The company, Wetherbee explained, researches vocabulary, how it changes and how words are being used.

“It’s not going to do us any good if we’re just the ones talking about it,” she said. “There are a lot of women whose grandmothers and great-grandmothers were a part of the Timber Corps, and they were lumberjills in their time. It’s a great history to learn about, and it’s a great history to tell their children about.”

And that’s how the lumberjills dictionary campaign came to exist.

“What better time than Women’s History Month to really promote it,” Wetherbee said.