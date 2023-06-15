(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Hoist the sails and weigh anchor, the Scallywags Pirate Adventure is set to return to Erie waters this Friday after passing inspection.

After a long offseason that included an accident that caused the ship to push back its opening day, the Scallywags is ready to hit the open seas after passing inspection by the United States Coast Guard.

According to the Scallywags’ owner, Tim Sedney, the popular tour will kick off its 10th season with their Kid’s Pirate Adventure cruises Friday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Scallywags will also be offering their Wobbly Pirate Party cruises at 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Tickets for the events are available on the Scallywags website here.