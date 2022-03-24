(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — When the pandemic put the world on pause, movie theaters closed their doors, museums shuttered and the plight of the restaurant owner or the small businessman made national headlines. Workers did their jobs remotely, or they were furloughed. Many received unemployment benefits to hold them through the pandemic.

Like everyone else, local musicians faced their own challenges from the pandemic. In closing restaurants and bars, in limiting indoor gathering, by restricting even outdoor gatherings, local musicians quickly had no place to perform their craft. The local music scene simply paused like the rest of the world.

Now that nearly every pandemic restriction is essentially lifted – with even school children filling their classrooms with their smiling, attentive faces unmasked – the local music scene is falling back into place.

But it was slow going for a while for the musicians.

“(The music scene) fell apart. No one was seeing anyone anymore. Nothing,” local musician Michelle Taylor said. “We were doing live stuff on the Internet and people seemed to get pretty bored of that. I only did a couple of things and then just decided to work on my album.”

And life for Taylor slowed down, just like it did for countless other people worldwide.

“When everything shut down with COVID, I was laid off from work and at home with my kids helping them do cyber school,” she recalls. “In the evenings when they went to bed, or days they were at their dad’s, I would work on music. I had nothing else to do and no one to see. It was the loneliest time of my life.”

Taylor, originally from Erie and still local, plays what she calls “indie folk” and “beachy stuff,” all original songs. Other than a brief foray into music as a child (she played the violin in middle school), she didn’t play or write music until she was 32. She started on a ukulele and then learned the guitar. She’s now been writing songs for five years.

“I get everything a person could possibly get out of playing music,” Taylor says. “The most important thing being that I have healed parts of my heart that I didn’t even know needed healing.”

Music also means community to Taylor.

“If I had not met amazing musicians who believed in me when I knew three chords on the ukulele, I would never have gotten to experience any of that because I would have given up,” Taylor said.

Now that the last of the lingering pandemic restrictions are lifting, Taylor has revived an open mic night that she runs at Philly on the Rocks in Erie (401 W. 18th St.). It’s an open and welcoming atmosphere, she said. Usually about 15 musicians come play during the open mics, and about 40 people total come into Philly on the Rocks for the event. She ran an open mic before the pandemic, but the new open mic at Philly on the Rocks is better, she says.

“Maybe it’s because people have not been playing and they were itching to get out. It’s the liveliest open mic I’ve ever been to with the most musicians,” she said.

Taylor has a small band that plays out with her, but compared to The Groove, it’s a small act.

The Groove is a nine-piece cover band in Erie.

The Groove is a nine-piece band featuring a three-piece horn section. It’s a big act. They perform covers of popular songs, leaning on songs that complement their lead singers’ styles, like classic R&B.

“We don’t try to make our male vocalist sing Journey songs just because I want to take the guitar solo,” said band spokesman Tony Ferrara. Ferrara handles booking and plays guitar for the band. “We stay with genres that suit us. Our number-one goal is to be entertaining, and to play songs that people recognize.

“Playing music that people don’t know, at least to the public when people are out to have a good time – that goes over like a lead balloon.”

The band has been playing together for about 10 years. They started as a six-piece band, and the horn section was added in 2014.

“Even when we get together for a rehearsal, we enjoy each other’s company, and every performance we play together, we just have fun, and we just enjoy it,” Ferrara said. “It never gets to the point where any performance is belabored. It’s great that we’re able to keep the excitement level up after a decade of playing together.”

When the pandemic closed everything down, The Groove was impacted like any other musical entity. From March 2020 until “post-vaccine,” The Groove didn’t play out much (they had “a couple of outdoor weddings” in the fall of 2020, Ferrara said). It wasn’t until post-vaccine that The Groove finally began to ramp up its appearances (about May 2021).

Even today, not quite a year later from that initial ramp up, Ferrara said he still notices that the local music scene, at least for The Groove, isn’t yet back to normal.

“One thing we’ve noticed is the proliferation of acoustic duos that used to be full bands,” Ferrara said. “We’ve avoided the temptation to downsize, and part of what has helped us do that is that we don’t rely solely on playing bars. That’s been how we’ve weathered the pandemic.”

The Groove now focuses its energies on playing weddings and private functions.

“We used to play at the casino and a number of bars that have downsized since. You don’t see The Groove playing out in public as much as we used to, but the Bigbar keeps us in the public eye probably more than any other,” Ferrara said. “The wedding business has become a sustaining factor for us.”

While The Groove has taken a hit due to bars downsizing, smaller acts like Michelle Taylor have seen growing success.

“I don’t know how the scene is everywhere in Erie, I just know that the local musicians that I interact with are having fun, creating, sparking off of each other,” Taylor said. “People are getting gigs, and things are happening again.

“I have two very talented guys (Teddy Rankin and Nick Warren) who play with me in my band and help me fill in my music, and we are getting gigs. Lots of them, actually, and we’re having so much fun.”

Taylor isn’t sure how much more the music scene needs to recover from the pandemic.

“I am honestly just a songwriter who wants to play music with her friends, inspire people to do the same, do some gigs if I can, and create music,” Taylor said. “I guess I will say, people are timid, it seems. There are fewer original bands and way more cover bands — and it’s always been that way because the money is in the cover bands, but I have noticed some bands don’t seem to be jumping back in quickly, and that’s ok. Music is not going anywhere.”

For The Groove and Ferrara, the local music scene is still lagging behind where it was before the pandemic.

“The casino has the budget to go back to full bands when they’re ready to do that. I would be shocked if they stay with acoustic duos with the stage and equipment they have there,” Ferrara said. “To me, the pandemic will be over when the casino normalizes what it did pre-pandemic. Some local bars may decide business is fine with acoustic duos, and that may just be how things are from here on out, but I would imagine that the larger venues will get back to having larger bands as we move forward.”

No matter where the scene might be, Ferrara says the audience seems ready for a full return.

“It was jam packed there (at Bigbar) the last time we played to the point where the owner came up and was chatting to us, very happy with the crowd we had there,” Ferrara said. “Unless we have another variant, which I pray we don’t, and it sets us back, people are ready to get back to enjoying live entertainment.”