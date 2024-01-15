(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Erie.

The Nashville based company allows homeowners to find and contract local, pre-screened snow removal professionals.

The app works by letting users list properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Snow removal companies can “bid” on these properties within the app, letting the user know they are interested in working for them. The property owner can then choose from the companies who “bid” on their property to contract for their snow removal needs.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Erie find reliable, safe, and local snow removal,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

For more information, you can visit GreenPal’s website.