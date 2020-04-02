Social Roundup: Internet tips, World Autism Day, Les Mis parody

On today’s episode of Social Roundup with Emma Rose, she spoke with Trevor Hamilton from Best Buy to learn how you can optimize your internet use during quarantine. Hint: location of your modem and router is paramount to quality internet speed.

Today is also World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Day. We hope you sported your blue today to show support! Did you know that with more screening being conducted, 1 in 54 children will be diagnosed with autism? The Barber National Institute has many activity resources for people with autism and their carers during this time. For more click here.

Emma Rose rounded out the show with a family whose musical parody has been taken social media by storm. A British family put their own twist to the act one finale of the hit musical “Les Miserables.” They mentioned how there are no more football matches (soccer games for Americans) for the time being and how grandparents don’t know how to use Skype, so virtual family gatherings are difficult to say the least.

You can catch the Social Roundup Mondays through Thursdays live on Facebook at 2 pm and Fridays on Instagram at 2 pm. If you have any segment ideas send them to elewis@wjettv.com. Come join the fun during quarantine for a half an hour. We know you’re on social media anyway!