(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A horse-drawn carriage hit a parked car in the Borough of Clintonville, Venango County.

On Sept. 28 at around 2 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported that the horse-drawn carriage driving south on Butler Street passed a skid steer that was traveling north. This interaction seemed to upset the horse, and the 16-year-old driver attempted to maintain control of the situation.

Shortly after, a dump truck, also going southbound, passed the carriage in the northbound lane and caused the horse to become even more restless.

The horse then veered the carriage towards a line of parked cars, where it hit a vehicle. The impact disconnected the horse from the carriage and continued south on Butler Street. The carriage hit the rear bumper of the parked vehicle and caused it to roll onto its side.

The teen was taken to Grove City Hospital and treated for minor injuries. There have been no updates on the horse’s condition.

Emlenton Ambulance Service, Clintonville VFD and Rae Excavating assisted on the scene.