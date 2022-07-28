(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several state agencies and groups came together in Harrisburg to highlight their support for electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the commonwealth.

The commonwealth and businesses have been working to expand electric vehicle infrastructure using funds from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Transportation is changing every day. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a great opportunity, and I’m proud of the progress that we — along with our partners — have made to prepare Pennsylvania for a future filled with electric vehicles,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

Through the infrastructure law, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will see $171.5 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds over the next five years. Some 31,000 electric vehicles are currently registered in Pennsylvania, a PennDOT news release said.

There are a number of electric vehicle charging stations around Erie.

You can find charging stations in parking lots, at hotels, gas stations, dealerships, in plazas, along the Bayfront downtown, in West Erie Plaza, and even at Presque Isle Downs and Casino and Presque Isle State Park.

The infrastructure law requires all state DOTs to submit respective infrastructure plans for electric vehicles. Currently, Pennsylvania has more than 1,800 miles of “alternative fuel corridors” (AFCs). Federal criteria for AFCs require that charging stations are no more than 1 mile from an Interstate exit or highway intersection, and no more than 50 miles apart. Interstate 79 and Interstate 90 both are pending electric vehicle AFCs.

The EV Mobility Plan, which lays out the existing EV infrastructure in PA and makes recommendations on moving forward with a 5-year plan, recommends the “installation of at least 5,000 new EV charging ports at 2,000 sites in Pennsylvania by 2028 leveraging public-private partnerships, cost sharing mechanisms, and funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” the news release stated.

Since 2018, more than 1,500 plugs have been installed by the Department of Environmental Protection. Another 500 plugs are planned. That’s in addition to $10.6 million in rebates to Pennsylvanians, and $28.7 million in grants.

Learn more about EV’s in Pennsylvania on both the PennDOT and DEP websites.