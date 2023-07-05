(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police have released their crash and enforcement results for Independence Day weekend and travel period.

Over the five-day period, PSP investigated 668 crashes, three of which were fatal with three deaths and 194 people injured. Of those 668 crashes, 59 were alcohol related although none of those were fatal.

Although there were more crashes that in 2022, which had 649 crashes and 170 people injured, last year’s period took place over four days. During 2022’s period, there four fatal crashes that claimed the lives of four people and seven fewer alcohol-related crashes with 52.

Enforcement wise, 505 people were arrested for DUI while 7,929 speeding citations, 210 child seat citations, 845 seatbelt citations and 14,754 other citations were handed out.

Over 2022’s period, state police conducted 515 DUI arrests, issued 8,769 speeding citations, 297 child seat citations and 14,257 other citations.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents that other law enforcement agencies responded to.