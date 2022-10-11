(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Rep. Bob Merski will host a roundtable discussion during a Hispanic heritage town hall on Oct. 12.

The roundtable will be live at 5 p.m. at Merski’s office, 3901 Liberty St. in Erie. It coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month, and the roundtable aims to highlight the contributions of Erie’s Hispanic residents.

“The Hispanic Heritage Town Hall we hosted last year was productive,” Merski said. “In addition to highlighting key ways residents of Hispanic heritage have enriched the Erie community and economy, we discussed issues of concern to workers, small business owners and residents. The discussion underscored the need for a continuing dialog on critical issues, including how Erie can be a more inclusive community.”

To attend, email your name and email address to Merksi’s office at RepMerski@pahouse.net or call (814) 455-6319.

“This year, we’re excited to be able to host a live roundtable event that will bring together leaders, groups and residents in for what I’m sure will be another engaging dialog,” Merski said. “I encourage everyone interested to stop by and be a part of the conversation.”