(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Extreme strength, extreme coordination and good old-fashioned youth hockey are all on tap this weekend in Erie.

First up is the Strongman Corporation National Championships Oct. 13-15 at the Bayfront Convention Center (1 Sassafras Pier) in Erie. Hundreds of amateur athletes will compete in 10 weight classes in max axle press, farmer’s walk, sandbag carry, deadlift medley, Cerberus sandbag over-the-shoulder and seated arm-over-arm competitions. Throughout the year, the participants have vied in regional events to earn a spot in the national championships.

“We are excited for Erie to once again take center stage as the host of a national championship,” said Erie Sports Commission Executive Director Mark Jeanneret. “Having the opportunity to crown champions here is always something special, and it highlights a weekend full of other exciting events as well.”

Weigh-ins are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, and the competition is 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 15. Each day, women compete until 12:30 p.m. and the men’s competition begins at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public and tickets are $18.

The World Ninja League, a series of ninja competitions held throughout the country, will see a regional qualifier on Oct. 15 and 16 at Sinai Sports (2311 W. 15th St.) in Erie. More than 150 athletes ages 6 and older will compete in waves beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The action will resume at 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Lake Effect Hockey will hold its Fall Challenge at ERIEBANK Sports Park Oct. 14-16. The Fall Challenge is a hockey tournament with divisions ranging from 10U to 16U for boys, and 12U and 16U/19U divisions for Girls. The events are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 14, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct.15, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.