(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents receiving federal student loan debt forgiveness won’t be taxed by the state.

On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000. With the announcement, it was noted that federal government would not tax the forgiven amount. That still left lingering questions about how states may impose taxes on the forgiveness.

Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina, California, New York and Pennsylvania all had decisions to make about how it would treat the forgiveness. California, New York, and Pennsylvania all quickly announced that the forgiveness would not be taxed.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office on Wednesday, Aug. 31, reminded residents of his position.

“Cumulative federal student loan debt is holding back Pennsylvanians who want to pay their bills, afford housing and have a little financial breathing room all while obtaining meaningful employment and a successful career. I applaud President Biden for supporting hard-working student loan borrowers who are shouldering astronomical student debt by providing much-needed relief,” Wolf said. “Given this positive action at the federal level, my administration does not intend to burden these Pennsylvanians with a tax bill following this beneficial action. Therefore, that relief will not be considered taxable income in Pennsylvania.”

Last year, Wolf took similar action for residents benefiting from the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program.