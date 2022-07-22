(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Things are a little sweeter this season at Sunview in Edinboro.

For 34 years, Sunview (at 12246 Edinboro Road) has been offering family-focused entertainment — miniature golf (putt-putt), a driving range, batting cages, an arcade, and bumper boats. In March, Sunview opened a new candy shop. And recently, Sunview broke ground on a new go-kart track that is expected to be completed this fall.

The candy shop at Sunview in Edinboro.

Already, Sunview manager James Ramey sees trends in the candy shop, dubbed “Sweet Memories Candy Shop.” Gummies and saltwater taffy are the most popular items. The shop also stocks nostalgic candies that are sometimes hard to find — Necco wafers and Jujubes, for example.

“When you’re working here, it’s so funny because everyone says, ‘We used to pretend that they were (church) communion disks,'” Ramey said.

In the candy shop, a TV plays the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (starring Gene Wilder) on a loop.

Inside the candy shop at Sunview in Edinboro.

The candy shop is just off the parking lot when customers arrive at Sunview. From the road, the work-in-progress go-kart track can be seen twisting and winding beside the bumper boats and the miniature golf course.

When complete, the go-kart track will cover about 1,200 feet. A total of 10 two-seater electric go-karts will be on hand, and each race should take some five to seven minutes, Ramey said.

Construction of a go-kart track is well underway at Sunview in Edinboro.

“Kids can ride with their parents, so it’s not just high-speed older people events. It’s more of a family fun attraction to add to our business,” he explained. “Everyone has been excited. We’ve had it posted since we opened that go-karts were coming soon. People have asked when, what’s going on, how many, and what types of cars… everyone is very excited to get their chance to ride.”

Ramey has worked at Sunview since 1997. Sunview operates from early April through the second week in October, weather permitting. Each year, his favorite part about working at the seasonal business is seeing the families that come each year.

“I enjoy seeing all the families coming together and having fun,” Ramey said. “We see all kinds. We see grandparents bring grandkids. We’ve seen extended families come together, like cousins in a group of 20. And usually it’s always fun to just watch them have fun together.”

On Monday, July 25, Sunview will hold its annual Christmas in July celebration. During the event, children can golf for free (with the purchase of an adult round of golf). It’s Sunview’s 14th year celebrating Christmas in July — there was one season during the pandemic that Sunview didn’t host its Christmas celebration, but other than that, it’s been pretty much annual, Ramey said.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunview will be decked out in Christmas decorations and and will serve free cookies and reindeer punch (green and red Kool-Aid). Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance, and Ramey said it snows at Sunview during Christmas in July. A Christmas-themed drawing will be held every 15 minutes throughout the day.

Ramey said his favorite part of Christmas in July is “the families that return as bigger families and groups each year, and they show up head to toe in Christmas gear… in general, everyone is pretty excited to be here.”