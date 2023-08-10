Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Need a ride to the Italian Fest this weekend? The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) has you covered!

The EMTA is providing free shuttles for the Saint Paul’s Italian Festival starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Northgate Commons (old Central Mall) to the event at West 16th and Walnut streets.

The 2023 St. Paul Italian Festival takes place Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Aug. 12 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Aug. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

At the Italian Fest, you can enjoy food, entertainment, take part in Mass, and enter a drawing to win $15,000.

Additional event details can be found at stpaulrcerie.org/2023italianfest or on Facebook.