The Erie SeaWolves are getting in the Christmas spirit as a special guest makes a stop at UPMC Park this weekend.

The SeaWolves’ ‘Shop with Santa Wolf’ event returns on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the UPMC Park Team Store with mascot C. Wolf transforming into Santa Wolf to take photos and enjoy holiday shopping with fans young and old.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Santa Wolf will be available for photos and will help attendees pick out holiday gifts.

Free candy cane and hot chocolate will be offered, and customers who spend $50 or more will receive a free SeaWolves Christmas tree ornament.

The SeaWolves Team Store is located at 831 French St., next to the UPMC Park main entry gate. Howliday Team Store hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on select Saturdays (12/9, 12/16 & 12/23) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Team Store is closed on Sundays.

Additionally, the final day to guarantee Christmas arrival for online orders is Friday, Dec. 15.