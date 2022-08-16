(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway.

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one of the competing sandwiches and enjoy it. Then, they request a “Taste and See” card from the restaurant and have them stamp it.

At 3 p.m. on Aug. 27, Asbury UMC Waterford will host an event. During that event, each stamp will count toward a vote. If you had three of the competing sandwiches from three of the competing restaurants, you get three votes for any sandwich you think is best.

Five Waterford restaurants are competing this year: Creekside, Jake’s on the Park, Javamango’s Outpost, Kim’s Waterford Diner, and Mr. Shivers.

It’s the second year that Asbury UMC has held a best sandwich competition. Last year, the event had three competing restaurants.

“We have more restaurants participating this year than last year,” said Asbury UMC Pastor Tori Heath. “We hope to grow and include all the local restaurants.”

Even with only three participating restaurants, the reception was good in the first year, Heath said. Last Year Carini Restaurant was the winner. Heath said that restaurant is not competing this year.

“It was really fun to support our local restaurants in a fun way. Who doesn’t want to go get an amazing sandwich?” Heath said. “All the sandwiches were delicious, and they are this year, too.”

“I haven’t tried all (the competing sandwiches) yet. I’ve tried three of the five,” Heath added. She said her favorite, so far, was the sandwich at Creekside. “It’s really good. So far, I think that’s my favorite.”

When people gather at Asbury UMC to cast their votes, they’ll also enjoy a free dessert bar and be entered into a free basket raffle.

“Our goal is two-fold: We want to reach out to our local restaurants and let them know that Asbury Church loves you and we want to keep you in business, especially in the wake of a pandemic. Second, it’s a way to outreach into the community and let them know Asbury Church is here for you to worship on Sunday mornings and throughout the week,” Heath said. “We exist, we love this community, and we love being a part of this community.”

Asbury UMC of Waterford is located 27 W. Second St. in Waterford.