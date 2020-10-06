This Week in Erie: Zoo Boo

A Halloween tradition is still happening despite COVID-19, but it comes with a few changes.

Zoo Boo 2020 is a go for this year, but there are however a few changes that you will need to know before you go.

This scary but not too scary Halloween event is kicking off on October 14th and runs thru the end of the month.

The days and times are different this year as is the way to get tickets.

On this segment of This Week in Erie, we are talking about all things Zoo Boo with the zoo guy himself, Scott Mitchell.