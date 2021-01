One year ago on This Week In Erie, we talked about setting goals for 2020. As the year progressed, most of those goals fell by the wayside.

So we revisited that same topic this week while looking ahead to 2021 and looking back at how to navigate the disappointments of 2020.

Life Coach Heidi Parr Kerner shared tips on how to regroup and look back on the past with gratitude and move forward with a positive attitude.