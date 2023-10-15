Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Art Museum’s newest gala is taking place the weekend before Halloween and tickets are available now.

The Erie Art Museum announced Friday on its Facebook page, “Masquerade at the Museum!” will take place Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the museum located at 20 E. 5th St. in downtown Erie.

“Masquerade at the Museum!” will feature food, performances including Seiche Dance Collective and Jen Dennehy, spectral tales in the Customs House with Stephanie Wincik, a multimedia experience by FEED Media Art Center, face painted masks by Taradoodles, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask that “conceals your identity or reveals your creativity.”

When purchasing a ticket you will receive an email receipt that will act as your ticket, no physical tickets will be distributed.

Tickets are $100 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.

Donations will also be accepted for those who can’t attend but would like to support the museum.

All proceeds benefit education, exhibitions, and programming at the Erie Art Museum.